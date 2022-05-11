Video
Home Back Page

AL to face worse consequences than Rajapaksa: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the present Awami League government will end up facing even worse consequences than that of embattled Sri Lanka.
"This government won't take a lesson from the persisting situation in Sri Lanka as they don't know how to take a lesson. They didn't take any lessons over the last 10 years," he said.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Fakhrul also said, "Their (current govt's) condition will be worse than Sri Lanka. "People (Ruling party men) in Sri Lanka have jumped into the river, but they (AL leaders) will jump into the Bay of Bengal."
On Monday, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid mass protests at the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.
Fakhrul said their party's standing committee meeting that was held on Monday night turned down Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent comments on bringing BNP to the next national election and using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in it. Renewing their party's stance, he said BNP will not join the polls under the current 'illegal' government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Election won't be neutral and acceptable under the current government. This government has to go and the power must be handed over to a neutral government. An atmosphere for an impartial election will be created after the formation of a neutral election commission under a neutral government," the BNP leader said. He said their standing committee also viewed that EVMs will not be acceptable for voting in the national election.    -UNB


