Next general elections as per constitution, Quader reiterates

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday reiterated that the next general elections would be held in line with the provisions of the Constitution, issuing a fresh warning to the BNP that there is no scope of bargaining to this end.

"I will ask the BNP not to bargain to this end. No result will be found after bargaining. The government will not go out of the constitution. It will support the Election Commission in the same way that elections are held in other countries of the world," he told a joint meeting here.

The ruling Awami League organized the meeting with its associate bodies' presidents and general secretaries as well as presidents and general secretaries of the AL city North and South units at its central office in city's Bangabndhu Avenue.

Speaking at the meeting, Quader also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said that the BNP should take preparations for next general elections and there is no alternative to the polls in changing the state power.

"If the people vote for you in the next general elections and elect you, we will lose. But, we will always be in favour of fair elections," the AL general secretary added.

"With the confidence of the people, we will hold free, fair and credible elections. As per the people's mandate, we will ask the BNP to join the polls without bargaining here and there," he said.

About the allegation of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections, Quader said, elections are being held in many countries of the world using the EVMs. -BSS











