Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zero Covid death for 20th straight day

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

The country recorded 26 Covid cases in 24 hours until Tuesday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,855.
With no new Covid death reported during this period for the 20th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.54 per cent from Monday's 0.40 per cent as 4,745 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, the number of cases was higher as 30 new cases were reported.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.19 per cent as 265 patients recovered during this period.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO passes resolution against Russia
AL to face worse consequences than Rajapaksa: Fakhrul
Next general elections as per constitution, Quader reiterates
With the sudden rise in the number of diarrhoea patients
Zero Covid death for 20th straight day
BD takes effective measures for vulnerable women: Shahab
11 Nigerians remanded for Facebook fraud
ACC appeals against acquittal of Haji Selim


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft