Zero Covid death for 20th straight day

The country recorded 26 Covid cases in 24 hours until Tuesday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,855.

With no new Covid death reported during this period for the 20th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.54 per cent from Monday's 0.40 per cent as 4,745 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Monday, the number of cases was higher as 30 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.19 per cent as 265 patients recovered during this period. -UNB













