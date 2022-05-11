11 Nigerians remanded for Facebook fraud

11 Nigerians were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed over their involvement in a Facebook scam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rahman Siddiki passed the order after hearing on the remand prayer.

The remanded Nigerians are Henri Osita Okechukwu, Chisom Emmanuel Obiajulu, Okeke Peter, Obinna Sunday, Oneka Amba, Chisom Anthonoy Ekwenze, Okeyea Azubike, Anuyarah Ojuyemena Daniel, Anuruka Jinika Francis, Luke and Domado Chinedo.

On April 21 a team of Gulshan Detective Branch (DB) police arrested them from various places of Pallabi and Bhatara Police Stations and recovered a dollar 'trick' machine, 17 phones, two laptops, chemical bottles and copies of warrants in various cases from their possession.

The CMM court fixed Tuesday for hearing on remand prayer in presence of them.











