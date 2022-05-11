Video
Home Back Page

Illegal Wealth Case

ACC appeals against acquittal of Haji Selim

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed an appeal with the Appellate Division against a High Court judgement that acquitted Haji Md Selim, MP, from a three-year sentence in a case against him for concealing wealth acquired illegally.
After filing the appeal, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that the High Court acquitted Haji Selim from the three-year sentence. The Commission filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the judgement.
In this case, the lawmaker from the Dhaka-7 constituency was sentenced to a total of 13 years imprisonment, under two separate sections of ACC Law, by a Dhaka Trial Court, he added. On March 9, in a verdict the High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld the jail-term of 10 years and fined the lawmaker Tk 10 lakh.
The High Court, however, acquitted him of the charges of concealing information in his wealth statement, for which Selim was sentenced to three-year imprisonment.
The court in its judgement had asked the accused to surrender before the lower court concerned within 30 days of receiving the copy of the judgement.
The trial court on April 27, 2008, convicted Haji Selim and sentenced him to total 13 years' imprisonment under two sections in the case, which was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on October 24 in 2007. The accused appealed against the judgement with the High Court on October 25 in 2009. The High Court on January 2 in 2011, acquitted him of the corruption case, making the anti-graft body to appeal against the High Court verdict.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 12 in 2015, scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered to hold the hearing afresh.
On April 30, this year, Haji Selim, who is still convicted in a graft case, went to Thailand for medical treatment and returned to Dhaka on May 5.


