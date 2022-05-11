JWG to discuss manpower export to Malaysia on May 25-26 in Dhaka

The Joint Working Group (JWG) of Bangladesh and Malaysia is likely to meet in Dhaka on May 25 and 26 to finalize the procedures of manpower export from the country to Malaysia.

Following the request of Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Malaysia has given the schedule of holding the meeting on the days amid the allegations of further syndication of 25 Bangladeshi Recruiting Agents for sending migrants to Malaysia.

While talking to media at a programme in Dhaka on Monday, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said the JWG meeting would be held on May 25 and 26 in Dhaka. After the meeting, Malaysian government will start receiving Bangladeshi migrants after four years.

In 2018, the Malaysian government led by Mahathir Mohammad stopped accepting Bangladeshi migrants raising allegations of syndication, higher migration cost and human trafficking.

During that period in between 2016 to 2018, the 10-member recruiting agencies syndicate has charged the Bangladeshi migrants around Tk 3.5 lakh to Tk 4.0 lakh per person. The government fixed fees was only Tk 37,000 for per person.

Though the Malaysia was intending to hire around 15 lakh Bangladesh migrants as foreign workers in three years from 2016 to 2018, the syndicate could send only 2.75 lakh. Due to the syndication, more than 12 lakh migrants failed to get overseas job while some 1,700 recruiting agencies lost business. The deprived recruiting agencies of Bangladesh alleged that the 10-member syndicate has pocketed more than Tk 4,500 crore to Tk 5,000 crore and laundered the money.

According to the sources at the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and recruiting agencies, the Malaysian government wants to receive Bangladesh this time with only 25 Bangladeshi Recruiting Agents, which they claimed as another syndicate. They fear that most Bangladeshi intending migrants would miss the chance this time also due to the syndication despite paying higher charges.

At a press conference held in Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) former secretary general Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman demanded reopening the market in a transparent manner involving all valid recruiting agencies of the country.

In the programme, BAIRA Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance leader Abul Bashar, also BAIRA's former president and former secretary general Ali Haider Chowdhury and other senior leaders were present.

They urged the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister and Home Affairs Minister to interfere on the issue and ensure scope for all agencies to send migrants to the country like other 13 sources countries those send migrants to Malaysia.

The Ministry officials claimed that they are also interested to send migrants involving all up to date agencies.














