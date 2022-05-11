Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JWG to discuss manpower export to Malaysia on May 25-26 in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

The Joint Working Group (JWG) of Bangladesh and Malaysia is likely to meet in Dhaka on May 25 and 26 to finalize the procedures of manpower export from the country to Malaysia.
Following the request of Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Malaysia has given the schedule of holding the meeting on the days amid the allegations of further syndication of 25 Bangladeshi Recruiting Agents for sending migrants to Malaysia.
While talking to media at a programme in Dhaka on Monday, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said the JWG meeting would be held on May 25 and 26 in Dhaka. After the meeting, Malaysian government will start receiving Bangladeshi migrants after four years.
In 2018, the Malaysian government led by Mahathir Mohammad stopped accepting Bangladeshi migrants raising allegations of syndication, higher migration cost and human trafficking.
During that period in between 2016 to 2018, the 10-member recruiting agencies syndicate has charged the Bangladeshi migrants around Tk 3.5 lakh to Tk 4.0 lakh per person. The government fixed fees was only Tk 37,000 for per person.
Though the Malaysia was intending to hire around 15 lakh Bangladesh migrants as foreign workers in three years from 2016 to 2018, the syndicate could send only 2.75 lakh. Due to the syndication, more than 12 lakh migrants failed to get overseas job while some 1,700 recruiting agencies lost business. The deprived recruiting agencies of Bangladesh alleged that the 10-member syndicate has pocketed more than Tk 4,500 crore to Tk 5,000 crore and laundered the money.
According to the sources at the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and recruiting agencies, the Malaysian government wants to receive Bangladesh this time with only 25 Bangladeshi Recruiting Agents, which they claimed as another syndicate. They fear that most Bangladeshi intending migrants would miss the chance this time also due to the syndication despite paying higher charges.
At a press conference held in Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) former secretary general Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman demanded reopening the market in a transparent manner involving all valid recruiting agencies of the country.
In the programme, BAIRA Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance leader Abul Bashar, also BAIRA's former president and former secretary general Ali Haider Chowdhury and other senior leaders were present.
They urged the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister and Home Affairs Minister to interfere on the issue and ensure scope for all agencies to send migrants to the country like other 13 sources countries those send migrants to Malaysia.
The Ministry officials claimed that they are also interested to send migrants involving all up to date  agencies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO passes resolution against Russia
AL to face worse consequences than Rajapaksa: Fakhrul
Next general elections as per constitution, Quader reiterates
With the sudden rise in the number of diarrhoea patients
Zero Covid death for 20th straight day
BD takes effective measures for vulnerable women: Shahab
11 Nigerians remanded for Facebook fraud
ACC appeals against acquittal of Haji Selim


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft