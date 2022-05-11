Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

One killed in city road accident

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

An unidentified person was killed as a speeding CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his bicycle from behind in the city's Notun Bazar 100-feet road under Bhatara Thana around 9:15am on Tuesday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. Being critically injured, he was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.
Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.
DMCH Police Camp In-charge Bacchu Mia told BSS that the CNG driver has been arrested.
The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue, the official added.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One killed in city road accident
Next polls will be under  neutral admin, says Rizvi
Eights gets life terms in killing case in Kurigram
Law Minister Anisul Haq and EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley
Diarrhoea cases surge after Eid
JU student dies after falling from hall rooftop
EUNIC project to cherish Old Dhaka heritage
Dhaka-Ctg train service resumes


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft