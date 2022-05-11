One killed in city road accident

An unidentified person was killed as a speeding CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his bicycle from behind in the city's Notun Bazar 100-feet road under Bhatara Thana around 9:15am on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. Being critically injured, he was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

DMCH Police Camp In-charge Bacchu Mia told BSS that the CNG driver has been arrested.

The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue, the official added. -BSS