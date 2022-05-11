Video
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
Next polls will be under  neutral admin, says Rizvi

Fall of AL govt imminent, he adds

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The Awami League's free, fair and neutral election means midnight elections of 2014 and 2018."
He said this at a press conference at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan on Monday.
Rizvi said, "People of the country are witness to the neutral elections of Awami League for 14 years. Their fair election means occupying the polling centre and robbing votes."
"The ruling party has realized that the people of the country will not allow them to stay in power like this anymore. So in the end, they want to hold on to power through looting and bloodshed, "Rizvi added. Regarding the rise in soybean oil prices in the country, he said, "There is no reason to separate the profiteers, the mafia and the government in this country. Because big 5 oil importers of the country are affiliated to the government. They are looting people's money like mafia." Mentioning that the next elections will be held under a non-partisan neutral government, Rizvi said, "The reign of lies is fleeting. This government will no longer be able to confuse the people of the country with lies. The next election will be held under a non-partisan government and vote will be cast through ballot papers."
The BNP leader said, "Fall of this government was imminent. Bangladesh can ensure a safe and peaceful place for democracy only through overturning the government from power."






