Eights gets life terms in killing case in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, May 9: A court in the district on Monday sentenced eight people including four brothers to life term imprisonment in a case filed over killing a man in 2004.

District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict.

Public prosecutor Advocate SM Abraham Linkon said those who got sentences are: Rashed Mia, Mokbul Hossain, Taslim Uddin, Moslem Uddin, Chand Mia, Abdul Kader, Mintu Mia and Monal Uddin. Among the convicts, Chand Mia has died in the meantime.









