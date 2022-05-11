Diarrhoea cases surge after Eid

We don't call it normal, says icddr,b doctor

Although the case of diarrhoea in the capital and surrounding areas has declined a little, but more than 400 patients were admitted to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) Hospital on Monday.

According to the icddr,b, some 3,982 diarrhoea patients have been admitted to the hospital since May 1, including Eid holidays.

Officials of the hospital said that 631 diarrhoea patients were admitted on May 1. Followed by 559 patients on May 2, 429 on May 3, 641 on May 4, 547 on May 5, 457 on May 6, 472 on May 7 and 246 patients till 2:00pm on

May 8.

Dr Baharul Alam, Head of the icddr,b Hospital Department, said, "On the day of Eid and the day after Eid, the case of diarrhoea in our hospital was comparatively less. But the number of patients has increased again. There were 429 patients on the day of Eid. We take it as normal. On an average 300 to 350 patients get admitted daily all year round. But yesterday the number of patients increased to more than four hundred. We don't call it normal. Even after many people have left Dhaka for Eid, when so many patients are coming, it can be said that the outbreak persists."

However, the number of diarrhoea patients in the country has been increasing rapidly since mid-March. On March 16, icddr,b first reported the admission of 1,057 diarrhoea patients. The next day (March 17) another 1,141 patients were admitted. Then the number of patients continues to increase. On April 4, a record number of 1,383 patients were admitted. However, after April 8, the number of patients admitted to the hospital began to decline. Then on April 14, after a long month, the number of patients admitted to the hospital came down to less than one thousand.







