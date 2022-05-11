

JU student dies after falling from hall rooftop

Hailing from Khulna district, the deceased Amit Kumar Biswas, 26, was a masters' student under the academic session of 2015-16 (45th batch) of Jahangirnagar University.

Confirming the death of Amit, hall provost Professor Sohel Ahmed said Amit was taken to the university medical center after rescuing from the west side of the hall by his friends.

He was immediately transferred to the Enam Medical College hospital in Savar at about 3:10pm and shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital as his condition deteriorated quickly. Amit breathed his last at about 5:18pm while undergoing treatment at the ICU', the provost added. -BSS









