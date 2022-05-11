

Gas supply from Koilashtila welcoming



Reportedly, Koilashtila Gas Field, one of the country's five major gas fields discovered in 1962 by Shell Oil Company was purchased by the Bangladesh government under Bangabandhu in 1975. However, the good news came at a time when country is passing a testing time at home and abroad on multiple domestic issues and especially a marked shortage in gas suppy. We thank the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources for his astute leadership in exploring the much needed gas.



According to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, gas reserves in the Koilashtila field is 758 billion cubic feet. Needs be reminded, natural gas is the driving force behind the rapid development of Bangladesh. It meets almost 73 percent of country's energy demand. We believe, the expected supply from Koilashtila will significantly help the country to overcome the ongoing gas crunch in the years ahead. If its uninterrupted supply can continue under a planned, systematic and proper management, we believe the mounting price of gas will drop to the sigh of relief of common people soon.



Besides, it will also save sufficient amount of foreign exchange spent on imported gas to meet domestic demand. We think, apart from being complacent over reports of gas supply from domestic gas field, it is equally essential to ensure economic use of the fast depleting natural resource. Mismanagement in gas transmission and distribution, irregularities, illegal connections and leakages have been resulting in huge waste every year requiring import of LNG to meet the deficit. No doubt, if this wastage can be prevented, the government would become less reliant on importing LNG.



However, it is also not possible to deter wastage without addressing gas theft. Illegal customers are chiefly behind such theft. It is often seen they get away this misdeed with the aid of dubious gas officials through bribing them. All illegal gas lines must be immediately disconnected. We suggest local companies to be given priority in gas extraction, storage and exploration. In this case, there is no alternative to developing capacity of local companies.



