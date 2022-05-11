Video
Letter To the Editor

Entrepreneurship and lack of resources, financial assistance

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Dear Sir
A lack of resources and financial aid has a major impact on entrepreneurs, especially on young entrepreneurs. Without initial funding you are incapable of purchasing much needed resources for you to grow your business. It's also difficult to grow a firm when you have enough money but not enough resources.

A fresh business concept, whether for products or services, necessity one thing: cash. A new firm may take years to break even, but it does not indicate it will fail. Every entrepreneur needs a specific amount of seed cash to cover the costs of hiring employees, renting office space, purchasing or leasing equipment, marketing, and other expenses. Also, resources are an important factor for an entrepreneur developing company. Every business that wants to succeed needs some resources such as land ,wage ,capital , raw materials etc. Businesses can only perform well if the owners invest in a good start-up and operating capital costs. Bank loans are one of the most common ways for entrepreneurs to obtain capital, but in order to obtain one, they must meet a set of criteria that vary from bank to bank.

Although you may have the best business idea, it is quite difficult to stable a new business without lack of resources and funds.

Jannatul Zakia Jebin
Student of North South University



