

Technology: Achievements and challenges



Bangladesh is now the seventh-largest data center in the world, saving not only data but also Tk 353 crore annually. National Data Center is located at Kaliakair, Gazipur. The integration of devices with the Internet has began to affect people's daily lives, cultures, businesses and production. As a result of scientific, technological and technological advances, development in the world is gaining momentum.



In 2015, the government took various effective measures including reduction of tariffs on computer imports, subsidies to hardware and software industry manufacturers and provision of incentives. As a result of various policy support of the government, at present, 14 local and foreign companies under Hi-Tech Parks are making mobile phones and laptops in Bangladesh and meeting 70 percent of the country's mobile phone demand including export to different countries of the world.



At present, people are getting more than 300 types of public-private services through 8,280 digital centers across the country. At one time the price of internet bandwidth per Mbps was 72 thousand taka. At present, it is below taka 300 per Mbps. 18,500 government offices in the country are under the same network. High-speed (broadband) internet has reached 3,800 unions.



The number of mobile connections in the country is more than 18 crore. About 13 crore internet users. The report of the World Economic Forum has rightly called for reducing the socio-economic gap in rural areas through mobile banking services. The inclusion of people in financial services using information technology is amazing. Online banking, electronic money transfer, use of ATM card is not only contributing to the establishment of e-government including building a cashless society, but it is also spreading e-commerce. It ranks 53rd in the ITU and 37th in the National Cyber Security (NCSI) Index, based on the legal system, technological expertise, organizational capacity, capacity building and cooperation adopted by 194 countries around the world. First among SAARC countries.



In the development of startup culture, various initiatives of the government including Idea Project and Startup Bangladesh Company Limited are yielding good results. The startup ecosystem has developed in the country. E-government activities have been digitized. More than 52,000 websites are involved in the national information window.



By 2025, when 100% of government services will be available online, citizens will save time, money and travel. At present, the export of the ICT sector is 1.3 billion US dollars. Bangladesh ranks second in the online labor force. About 6.5 million freelancers are earning about 500 million US dollars from the outsourcing sector. Out of 39 high-tech and IT parks, 166 domestic and foreign companies have already started business activities in 9 of them. 1,500 crore investment and employment have been 21 thousand, human resource development has been 32 thousand. 10,500 women have been trained. 20 lakh jobs have been created based on information technology.



Various initiatives of the government have helped people in the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital content was created for primary, secondary, madrasa and technical level students at the initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communication Technology to keep the institutional education activities of students in lockdown across the country.



By 2025, ICT exports will increase to 5 billion and IT and IT-based employment to 3 million and ensure 100% access to government services online, 300 more schools of the future and 190,000 WiFi connectivity, Village Digital Center and 25,000 Sheikh Russell Digital Labs.



On May 12, 2018, Bangabandhu Satellite-1 was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States. Bangladesh is the 57th country in the world to launch its satellite. Bangabandhu Satellite-1 has 26 KU bands and 14 C band transponders. All regions of the country, including the waters of the Bay of Bengal, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Indonesia are covered.



Several sections of the 2009 Information and Communication Technology Act were amended in 2013. The Hi-Tech Park Authority Act was enacted in 2010. The One-Stop Service Act was enacted in 2018 and the Digital Security Act was enacted in 2018. Besides, three laws have been drafted in 2020. If the Data Protection Act is passed, foreign authorities, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, will be forced to set up offices in the country and keep the country's information in the country's data center.



Technology is changing very fast due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This effect of technology is far-reaching. It can open the door to possibilities, it can bring new challenges. The gap between rich and poor countries may widen.



The use of smart devices could be bad news for Bangladesh, especially the garment industry. About 6 million workers work in this sector. Reliance on these workers will be reduced through the use of robots and smart devices. Many workers may become unemployed. Not just the garment industry, but reliance on many more professions will decrease and the use of robots and machines will increase. The need for talent-based professions such as programmers, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) etc. will increase. There is a dearth of skilled programmers in our country. This will be a big challenge. We need to create skilled programmers.



The Prime Minister, realizing the importance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, formed a task force. In the future, skilled manpower will be needed not only in Bangladesh but for the whole world. Those who go abroad have to become proficient in technical matters and that is why our education system has been changed by giving importance to technical education. Non-governmental organizations provide technical training. 5 initiatives of Digital Bangladesh have been praised internationally. These include digital centers, service innovation funding, empathy training, TCV (Time, communication, visit) and SDG trackers.



With the help of information technology, young people are creating small and large IT firms, e-commerce sites, app-based services and other organizations. To meet the growing demand for e-commerce, outsourcing, freelancing, video streaming and social media, the capacity of telecommunication networks needs to be increased. Bangladesh must be at the forefront of implementing SDGs in a changed life system through the proper application of information technology through the concerted efforts of all.

Hiren Pandit is a columnist

and researcher











