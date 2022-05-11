

Materialistic monism, Ukraine Crisis and Eid-ul-Fitr



For Macridis and Hulliung, 'power is abused and might be abused by anybody and everybody, even by wise people.' Politics, from the perspective of realist dogma, has a core place for this belief that power is the ultimate gain. To achieve more power, for the realist scholars, political and economic interests should be upheld at the best level. By contrast, Immanuel Kant, one of the noteworthy liberal scholars, nailed this dogma of personal gain down not to reach a broader level by bringing forth a robust critical stance against materialistic monism. However, for Kant, at personal, societal and state level materialistic monism must be given up if the liberal individuals desire to ensure their further co-operative relations and to have perpetual peace among themselves.



Materialistic monism, however, rejects any kind of reign of cooperation that might be competent to bring about lasting peace amongst liberal states. By contrast, Kant completely refuted that the liberal economic and political order might not have any room for materialistic monism because it erodes the strength of cooperation and peace by making states more realist and prone to war and gain in the world system. Accordingly, the peace will prevail if there are no material monistic states, people or societies under the liberal umbrella that could hamper the welcoming pace of peace and cooperation among people, societies and states at different levels of structures.



The Ukraine crisis, being commenced with an egregious military offensive by Russian Federation on 24th February, has unfolded a dichotomous complexion of the Western liberal order. Kant and his liberal internationalism are gradually waning because of insufficient and questionable undertakings of the Western world in securing a safe place for Ukraine under the liberal canopy. Volodymyr Zelensky could be dubious to the Western world like other erstwhile rulers who mostly followed dual-track policy, but his tilt toward the collective military power of NATO and collective economic supra-nationalism of the EU made it crystal clear that he is ideologically a vigorous voice for the liberal order.



Zelensky deserves more Western military and strategic actions and aid with a view to bringing a halt to the crisis. What has been spotlighted many times is he is not much optimistic that just economic sanctions would bring an end to this war unless or until the military might of Ukraine is enhanced with more guns, missile launchers and fighter aircraft from the US and others under the collective effort of NATO. Though the US, UK, Germany and Canada are elevating their military assistance, it is unlikely that the efforts are adequate to resist the Russian forces. Mariupol has experienced how egregious and blatant Russian forces can be. Despite being stymied in the Donbas region, Putin's strategy is rough and tough to be precisely predicted.



Zelensky is arguably critical to the economic relations between Russia and the EU countries in respect of crude oil and gas. Not only Germany but also many other European and American countries are highly dependent on Russian energy which made them entangled with securing their materialistic monism. Even recent reports say, many countries agreed to pay the rouble to get Russian crude oil and gas since their unavoidable dependency on the great power.



Russia is remarkably benefitting from these natural resources even in this crucial period of her economic crisis which made it obvious that the Western liberal states are giving importance to their materialistic monism- economic interest and gain going beyond the collectiveness of moral support for Ukraine under the liberal canopy. Here matter is given prioritised, not the moral stance by cutting off bi-lateral economic relations with Russia.



Like every year, Eid-ul-Fitr, however, is knocking at the door of the Muslim Ummah with the message of peace, brotherhood and cooperation. Eid-ul-Fitr comes and goes but the message that it leaves marks a robust mission of spreading happiness, joy and peace. The rituals and norms of Eid-ul-Fitr rarely exclude those who are from different ideologies and religions. Advocating for peace, happiness and cooperation, it highly rejects the existence of materialistic monism amongst human beings. This celebration leaves no room for material gain and personal interest and favours sacrificing for friends, family, society and country.



Materialistic monism is fragile in the canopy of this type of brotherhood and cooperation. Palestinians are suffering from Israeli occupation, Yemenis were starving even in this holy month of Ramadan, Syrian are dying in the Mediterranean Sea, Uyghurs are oppressed, Rohingyas are still dreaming of getting safely repatriated to their home, and the Ukrainians are envisaging the deadliest chapter of their history. The world is divided into many states but the same emotion, love and moral responsibility to one another made the people cooperative whither materialistic gain is rarely alive. Materialistic monism has no chance of reigning over this vigorous belief in liberal brotherhood.



Liberals may have a room to learn from the Muslim Ummah and their economic order where Muslims maintain and obey an economic and moral responsibility to their unfortunate and oppressed poor brothers and sisters through Zakat and Fitra. This may seem to be bizarre in this regard, but the message that this provision propagates preserves a similarity to the standpoint of rejecting the materialistic monism and upholding cooperative relations with others by moral, ideological and economic support. The oppressed should get rid of oppressors by the vocal stance of brotherhood, Ukrainians must have their lands back and materialistic monism must be given up in order to ensure peace and stability for all in this world. May Eid-ul-Fitr bring joy and happiness to every single person in the world.

Kawsar Uddin Mahmud,

Bachelor of Social Science, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka











