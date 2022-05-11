

Death in road crash



The big question is why the cause of the road accident is not solved when everyone knows it. Several steps have also been taken to prevent road accidents. But that has not changed much. Where is the fault then? Will it continue like this? Not only human lives are lost on the roads but also many animals and birds. But who will take the responsibility of killing people on the road?



Most of those killed on the roads are children, young people and working people. There is nothing new to say about the great danger that the untimely death of a man on the road brings to his family. The state also has to bear the loss of road accidents.



The movement's struggle over road accidents has not diminished. The biggest movement was in 2016 when two students of Ramizuddin College were killed in a road accident. At that time several initiatives were taken but they did not bring much success. In fact, the wound is very deep.



Road and transport mismanagement has reached such a stage that no one can eliminate it overnight. Those who use the road regularly know the level of discipline on the road.



However, there are no accurate statistics on the percentage of actual and skilled drivers. Analysis of the number of road accidents has shown that about 80 percent of the drivers are inexperienced, incompetent and uncertified. The bus helper drove for hours on the highway. Who will take the responsibility? No matter how much noise is made after the death of a soul, it does not matter.



It goes without saying that the road monitoring system in our country is very weak. Accidents can be multiplied if there is no discipline on the road. The roads of our country are paved with mixed and different speed vehicles. These include buses, trucks, tempo, private cars, micro buses, motorcycles, bicycles, rickshaws, vans, Laguna, Vatvati, Nasimon, Karimon, Easy bikes and many other types of transport.



There is a mess in the street and everyone is involved in an unequal competition. And the ruthless victims of this death are ordinary people. But how can the anarchy on the road be handled? Bus, truck drivers consider themselves kings on the road. They don't seem to have time to notice other cars or pedestrians.



Vehicles are stuck in a long traffic jam on the road and as a result the drivers lose their patience and become intolerant. When he gets a chance, he starts running at a reckless speed. Many lives depend on a driver on the road.



A survey has found that 80-90 percent of road accidents occur due to excessive speed and reckless behaviour of the driver. A driver may try to save time by speeding, but his reckless thinking robs him of his precious life.



The rules seem to cry in secret. The buses rushed to pick up the passengers. This created anarchy on the road. Time is wasted. And to cover this time he drives recklessly. The question is where do the drivers get so much courage? If strict action had been taken against them for breaking the rules, it would never have happened.



Drivers are bound to adhere to discipline on the roads of developed countries. They have no chance to commit irregularities. But here we see a different picture. How can the drivers be out of punishment even if they kill people indiscriminately on the road? The culture of impunity seems to have intensified the anarchy on the road. Not only are road accidents fatal, many are injured or crippled and lead a miserable life and become a burden for the family. There is also a lot of financial loss.



When will we properly follow the road discipline? In fact, there is no alternative to drastic measures in this regard. The number of road patrols and traffic police is not enough in our country. The number of patrols and traffic police should be doubled. Violators of road discipline should be subject to exemplary punishment and adequate fines. We have to make arrangements so that there is no opportunity for anyone to give a discount.



To keep life safe on the road, corruption must be curbed. According to a survey by the Passenger Welfare Association and BUET there were about 19,000 road accidents in the three years from to2015 2018. 25,000 people were killed and about 63,000 were injured. On an average, more than 20 people die every day. According to a survey, 5,000 people died in 2020. The study found that 53 percent of accidents are caused by excessive speed of the car.



A small portion of those killed or injured in road accidents may receive compensation, but others do not. When the only earner in the family loses his life, the whole family is in great danger.



Those involved in road management need to play a much bigger role. Road accidents should not be considered as mere accidents and severe punishment should be ensured.



The BRTA needs to show more responsibility. Strict care must be taken to ensure that driving certificate is not readily available. Unplanned hat bazaars and shops along the highway should be stopped. Those who have the power to restore order on the road need to be more responsible. Patrol check posts in the capital need to be further increased.



In general, it is not possible to control road accidents without a concerted effort. The state must take the toughest possible steps where there will be no room for flexibility. The state has to show zero tolerance.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F, Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment











The procession of death on the road seems to have become a normal thing. There is no way to pull the reins. Like every time, this year also 75 fresh lives fell on the road on Eid. 20 people were killed on the day after Eid. However, bikers and riders have been the victims of more accidents this year. 31 bikers and riders lost their lives during Eid holidays.The big question is why the cause of the road accident is not solved when everyone knows it. Several steps have also been taken to prevent road accidents. But that has not changed much. Where is the fault then? Will it continue like this? Not only human lives are lost on the roads but also many animals and birds. But who will take the responsibility of killing people on the road?Most of those killed on the roads are children, young people and working people. There is nothing new to say about the great danger that the untimely death of a man on the road brings to his family. The state also has to bear the loss of road accidents.The movement's struggle over road accidents has not diminished. The biggest movement was in 2016 when two students of Ramizuddin College were killed in a road accident. At that time several initiatives were taken but they did not bring much success. In fact, the wound is very deep.Road and transport mismanagement has reached such a stage that no one can eliminate it overnight. Those who use the road regularly know the level of discipline on the road.However, there are no accurate statistics on the percentage of actual and skilled drivers. Analysis of the number of road accidents has shown that about 80 percent of the drivers are inexperienced, incompetent and uncertified. The bus helper drove for hours on the highway. Who will take the responsibility? No matter how much noise is made after the death of a soul, it does not matter.It goes without saying that the road monitoring system in our country is very weak. Accidents can be multiplied if there is no discipline on the road. The roads of our country are paved with mixed and different speed vehicles. These include buses, trucks, tempo, private cars, micro buses, motorcycles, bicycles, rickshaws, vans, Laguna, Vatvati, Nasimon, Karimon, Easy bikes and many other types of transport.There is a mess in the street and everyone is involved in an unequal competition. And the ruthless victims of this death are ordinary people. But how can the anarchy on the road be handled? Bus, truck drivers consider themselves kings on the road. They don't seem to have time to notice other cars or pedestrians.Vehicles are stuck in a long traffic jam on the road and as a result the drivers lose their patience and become intolerant. When he gets a chance, he starts running at a reckless speed. Many lives depend on a driver on the road.A survey has found that 80-90 percent of road accidents occur due to excessive speed and reckless behaviour of the driver. A driver may try to save time by speeding, but his reckless thinking robs him of his precious life.The rules seem to cry in secret. The buses rushed to pick up the passengers. This created anarchy on the road. Time is wasted. And to cover this time he drives recklessly. The question is where do the drivers get so much courage? If strict action had been taken against them for breaking the rules, it would never have happened.Drivers are bound to adhere to discipline on the roads of developed countries. They have no chance to commit irregularities. But here we see a different picture. How can the drivers be out of punishment even if they kill people indiscriminately on the road? The culture of impunity seems to have intensified the anarchy on the road. Not only are road accidents fatal, many are injured or crippled and lead a miserable life and become a burden for the family. There is also a lot of financial loss.When will we properly follow the road discipline? In fact, there is no alternative to drastic measures in this regard. The number of road patrols and traffic police is not enough in our country. The number of patrols and traffic police should be doubled. Violators of road discipline should be subject to exemplary punishment and adequate fines. We have to make arrangements so that there is no opportunity for anyone to give a discount.To keep life safe on the road, corruption must be curbed. According to a survey by the Passenger Welfare Association and BUET there were about 19,000 road accidents in the three years from to2015 2018. 25,000 people were killed and about 63,000 were injured. On an average, more than 20 people die every day. According to a survey, 5,000 people died in 2020. The study found that 53 percent of accidents are caused by excessive speed of the car.A small portion of those killed or injured in road accidents may receive compensation, but others do not. When the only earner in the family loses his life, the whole family is in great danger.Those involved in road management need to play a much bigger role. Road accidents should not be considered as mere accidents and severe punishment should be ensured.The BRTA needs to show more responsibility. Strict care must be taken to ensure that driving certificate is not readily available. Unplanned hat bazaars and shops along the highway should be stopped. Those who have the power to restore order on the road need to be more responsible. Patrol check posts in the capital need to be further increased.In general, it is not possible to control road accidents without a concerted effort. The state must take the toughest possible steps where there will be no room for flexibility. The state has to show zero tolerance.Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,B A F, Shaheen College Kurmitola,Dhaka Cantonment