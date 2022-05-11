Video
Six electrocuted in five dists

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least six people including two school students were electrocuted in five districts- Jamalpur, Rajshahi, Natore, Noakhali and Habiganj, recently.
JAMALPUR: A farmer was electrocuted while switching on an irrigation pump in Islampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The victim was identified as Manik Akanda, 58, son of Bari Akanda in Hargila Village of the upazila.
According to local people, Manik Akanda went to his Boro field to irrigate by an electricity-run pump beside his house. He was electrocuted while switching on the pump due to a faulty connection and died on the spot.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A male student was electrocuted in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bibek Kumar, a seventh grader of Arani Government Monomohini High School and son of sweeper Subas Kumar of Arani Poura Bazar area.
Witnesses said, Bibek Kumar would rear pigeons.  He was electrocuted while catching pigeons from en electric ware and died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.
NATORE: Two people were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Ratan Ali, son of Mokbul Hossain of Hamlaikol Village, and Milon, son of Mizanur Rahman of Khassop Bazar area in the upazila.
Locals said Ratan came in contact with a live electric wire from an electric short circuit while he was trying to connect electricity in a garden.
In another accident, Milon was electrocuted while fixing a machine in a workshop.
NOAKHALI: A school student was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Nabil Al-Wasi, 10, son of Sana Ullah Sohel of Ward No. 3 under Noakhali Municipality. He was a fourth grader in Laxminarayan Poura Model High School.  
The incident took place near the house of Latu Councillor of the ward.
Locals said, while going along the road of the councillor's house, Nabil came, unconsciously, in contact with a live wire of telephone pole and died on the spot after being electrocuted. The pole got electrified due to rainfall on Sunday night.  
Inspector-in-Charge (Investigation) of Sudharampur PS Zakir Hossain confirmed the information.
HABIGANJ: An electrician was electrocuted in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Saturday at 8 pm.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 35, son of late6 Abdullah Rashid of Isakula Village in Satiajuri Thana of Habiganj.
Locals and family source said, while Abdul Awal working in the electric line of a local fishery project, suddenly he came in contact with a live electric wire and got electrocuted.
He was immediately brought to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition. But on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The information was confirmed by Satiajuri PS OC Ali Ashraf.



