Trial plots of hybrid and inbreed paddy have been evaluated, and crops have been harvested in Uttar Kashimpur Village under Feni Sadar Upazila on Monday. Additional Zonal Director of the DAE Md Mozammel Karim, Zonal Seed Certifying Officer Md Rabiul Haq, Chief Scientific Officer of BRRI-Gazipur Abdul Quadir and other experts attended the evaluation programme. Some 25-30 farmers including plots' owners were also present. photo: observer