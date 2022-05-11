Video
Home Countryside

College girl murdered after rape in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, May 10: A college girl was murdered after rape in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.
Two accused were arrested in connection with strangling the college girl with scarf she was resisting the violation.
The accused were arrested from Majhina area in the upazila on Saturday. The arrested are Rony Mohanta, 30, of Majhina Village, and Kamini Jahid, 32 of Aymara Village under Panchbibi Upazila.
Earlier at about 8am on Saturday, the body of the student was recovered from the area. After two hours, the girl's elder brother filed a rape and murder case with Panchbibi Police Station (PS).
Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan held a press briefing on Sunday afternoon about the matter.
The SP said the victim hailed from Majhina under Panchbibi Upazila. She was a first year honours student at a local government college. Her mother died several years ago and father has been in jail over the last one year being loan defaulter. The student used to live at her brother's house in absence of her parents.
Her brother and sister-in-law went the brother's father-in-law's house on Wednesday, the next day of Eid, keeping her at home.
As her brother and sister-in-law were not at home, she was watching television with two girls of a neighbouring house. After watching television, she went to sleep at a nearby room.
On the following morning, the two girls found that the room was locked from outside. Afterward, their mother came and opened the doors. They saw that the body of the college girl was lying naked on her bed with a piece of cloth inside her mouth. Later, police arrived and sent the body to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The SP said a scarf was found around the neck of the girl. It was assumed that the girl was strangled after rape.
However, the arrested two accused told police that they had entered the girl's room taking advantage of the absence of her elder brother and his wife at home. Then they tried to rape the girl. As the victim resisted them, they tried to rape intimidating her. Then they forcibly put her pyjamas inside her mouth and fled away strangling her.


