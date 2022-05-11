Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore



Despite offering higher wage with lunch package, labourers are not available in the upazila.

According to local sources, farmers are searching for labourers, but they are not getting labourers.

Now farmers are in dire condition as they cannot harvest their paddy as soon as possible before weather going bad within two/few days.

Razib, a farmer of the upazila, said, he had to wait for three-five days to get farm labourers. To hire them, farmers are offering extra wages and other facilities, he added.

Farmer Hanif said, wage per labourer was normally Tk 350-400 with lunch earlier. Only few days back, it increased o Tk 420-500 with lunch. At present, the per day wage is Tk 600-700 with lunch.











