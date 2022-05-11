Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

The photo shows River Star Launch got stuck as shoal emerges in the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

The photo shows River Star Launch got stuck as shoal emerges in the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, May 10: Boro harvesting is hampered due to labourer crisis in Tanore Upazila of the district.
Despite offering higher wage with lunch package, labourers are not available in the upazila.
According to local sources, farmers are searching for labourers, but they are not getting labourers.
Now farmers are in dire condition as they cannot harvest their paddy as soon as possible before weather going bad within two/few days.
Razib, a farmer of the upazila, said, he had to wait for three-five days to get farm labourers. To hire them, farmers are offering extra wages and other facilities, he added.
Farmer Hanif said, wage per labourer was normally Tk 350-400 with lunch earlier. Only few days back, it increased o Tk 420-500 with lunch. At present, the per day wage is Tk 600-700 with lunch.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six electrocuted in five dists
Trial plots of hybrid and inbreed paddy have been evaluated
College girl murdered after rape in Joypurhat
Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore
Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur
Minor siblings burnt at Senbag
Four nabbed with drugs in four dists
Four crushed under trains in two districts


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft