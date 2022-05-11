Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, May 10: District administration and the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation have jointly taken necessary preparations to face Cyclone Asani if hits the district.

The preparation was taken on Tuesday noon in an emergency meeting of District Disaster Management Committee. The meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office Conference Room. It was presided over by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman.

According to meeting sources, 252 cyclone shelters have been prepared, including 14 shelters in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 34 in Nazirpur, 28 in Nesarabad, 52 in Bhandaria, 27 in Kawkhali, 19 in Indurkhani and 78 in Mathbaria Upazila.

A total of 270 Red Crescent volunteers and 1,275 volunteers of Cyclone Preparedness Programme, 425 dry food packets and 69 medical teams are ready. Cash has been allocated to buy food and other necessary essentials if needed.

Among others, Additional DC (General) Chowdhury Rowson Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration-Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed were present.









