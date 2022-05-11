Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, May 10: District administration and the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation have jointly taken necessary preparations to face Cyclone Asani if hits the district.
The preparation was taken on Tuesday noon in an emergency meeting of District Disaster Management Committee. The meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office Conference Room. It was presided over by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman.
According to meeting sources, 252 cyclone shelters have been prepared, including 14 shelters in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 34 in Nazirpur, 28 in  Nesarabad, 52 in Bhandaria, 27 in Kawkhali, 19 in Indurkhani and 78 in  Mathbaria Upazila.
A total of 270 Red Crescent volunteers and 1,275 volunteers of Cyclone Preparedness Programme, 425 dry food packets and 69 medical teams are ready. Cash has been allocated to buy food and other necessary essentials if needed.
Among others, Additional DC (General) Chowdhury Rowson Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration-Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six electrocuted in five dists
Trial plots of hybrid and inbreed paddy have been evaluated
College girl murdered after rape in Joypurhat
Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore
Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur
Minor siblings burnt at Senbag
Four nabbed with drugs in four dists
Four crushed under trains in two districts


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft