Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:21 AM
Minor siblings burnt at Senbag

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, May 10: Brother and sister were burnt when ther living house caught fire in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.  
The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 7, and Lamia Sultana Mahi, 3, son and daughter of Iqbal Hossain of Bepari Bari in Narayanpur Village at Beejbag Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said, Noman and Mahi were sleeping while their mother Golapi Begum was cooking in the kitchen. After a while their mother went to pond ghat, and after coming back, she saw the house burning. The babies were burnt.
Being informed, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Abdul Awal inspected the spot at about 2:30 pm.
Union Chairman Selim Uddin Kajal, Upazila Chhatra League President Firoz Alam Regan, and local public representatives visited the spot.


