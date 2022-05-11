Video
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in four dists

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Bogura, Kurigram, Mymensingh and Moulvibazar, in three days.
BOGURA: Railway Police arrested a man along with 39 bottles of phensedyl from a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Md Babu, 27, son of Babar Ali, a resident of Halidagachhi Village in Charghat Upazila of Rajshahi District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Sakiul Azam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Khulna-bound Simanta Express Train at Santahar Station at around 10:30pm, and arrested Babu along with the phensedyl.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 298 bottles of phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested man is Nur Alam, 32, son of Saheb Ali, a resident of Shyampur Namatari Village under Kashipur Union in the   upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Nur Alam at around 9:30pm, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order.
Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug peddler along with heroin and yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila in the district district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Shahin, 20, a resident of Raghaichoti Village.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a raid in Raghaichoti Village at night and arrested Shahin, said Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahammed.
He said some five grams of heroin and 20 yaba tablets were also seized from his possession at that time.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the man was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 299 bottles of phensedyl from Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Md Mainul Haque, 27, son of late Mostakin Ali, a resident of Bogolkandi Village under Goyaighat PS in Sylhet District.
RAB-9 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Islampur Camp conducted a drive in Noagaon Village at around 3:15pm, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.









