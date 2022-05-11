Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four crushed under trains in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

At least four persons were killed by trains in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Jamalpur, on Monday and Tuesday.
BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons including one unidentified youth were killed under separate train accidents on Dhaka-Chattogram line in the district on Tuesday morning.
One deceased was identified as Qyuum, 55, of Jaganathpur in Sylhet. The unidentified youth is aged about 25.
The information was confirmed by In-charge of Brahmanbaria Railway Police Camp Salauddin Khan Noman.
He said while crossing the rail-line at Alamnagar at 9:30 am, pedestrian Qyuum was crushed, and the identified youth was crushed at Jatrabari under Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati Express Train at about 10:30am.
Bodies were recovered and sent to the morgue of District Sadar Hospital, he added.
JAMALPUR: Two persons were killed after being run over by a train in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were Ali Hasan, 24, a resident of Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District, and Sultan Mahmud, 35, a resident of Sarishabari Upazila in Jamalpur District.
They both worked in Jamalpur Palli Bidyut Samity.
Locals said a Jamuna Bridge (East) bound train Dhaleshwari Express hit a motorcycle while crossing the rail-line in Satpoa Jamtala area, leaving motorcycle driver Ali Hasan and pillion passenger Sultan Mahmud seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued them and rushed them to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Sarishabari Police Station SI Mujibul Haque confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six electrocuted in five dists
Trial plots of hybrid and inbreed paddy have been evaluated
College girl murdered after rape in Joypurhat
Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore
Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur
Minor siblings burnt at Senbag
Four nabbed with drugs in four dists
Four crushed under trains in two districts


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft