Four crushed under trains in two districts

At least four persons were killed by trains in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Jamalpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons including one unidentified youth were killed under separate train accidents on Dhaka-Chattogram line in the district on Tuesday morning.

One deceased was identified as Qyuum, 55, of Jaganathpur in Sylhet. The unidentified youth is aged about 25.

The information was confirmed by In-charge of Brahmanbaria Railway Police Camp Salauddin Khan Noman.

He said while crossing the rail-line at Alamnagar at 9:30 am, pedestrian Qyuum was crushed, and the identified youth was crushed at Jatrabari under Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati Express Train at about 10:30am.

Bodies were recovered and sent to the morgue of District Sadar Hospital, he added.

JAMALPUR: Two persons were killed after being run over by a train in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were Ali Hasan, 24, a resident of Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District, and Sultan Mahmud, 35, a resident of Sarishabari Upazila in Jamalpur District.

They both worked in Jamalpur Palli Bidyut Samity.

Locals said a Jamuna Bridge (East) bound train Dhaleshwari Express hit a motorcycle while crossing the rail-line in Satpoa Jamtala area, leaving motorcycle driver Ali Hasan and pillion passenger Sultan Mahmud seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued them and rushed them to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Sarishabari Police Station SI Mujibul Haque confirmed the matter.











