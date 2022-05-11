Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

SSC examinee’s body recovered at Daulotpur

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

DAULOTPUR, KUSHTIA, May 10: After one day of drowning, the body of a SSC examinee was recovered from the Padma River in Daulotpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Monika Khatun, 16, daughter of Mahabul Pramanik of Hatkholapara Village of Bahadurpur area under Moricha Union of Monika Upazila. She was student of Juniadah High School. The body was found in Bahadurpur area in Bhera Upazila.
Locals said, while taking bath with her two friends in the Padma River nearby their house by Sunday noon, Monika drowned at one stage. Then her friends started shouting, and neighbours rushed to the spot. But Monika was not found.
Being informed, a Fire Services diving team came from Khulna and recovered the body.  
Officer-in-Charge of Daulotpur Police Station Javeed Hasan confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six electrocuted in five dists
Trial plots of hybrid and inbreed paddy have been evaluated
College girl murdered after rape in Joypurhat
Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore
Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur
Minor siblings burnt at Senbag
Four nabbed with drugs in four dists
Four crushed under trains in two districts


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft