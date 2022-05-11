SSC examinee’s body recovered at Daulotpur

DAULOTPUR, KUSHTIA, May 10: After one day of drowning, the body of a SSC examinee was recovered from the Padma River in Daulotpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Monika Khatun, 16, daughter of Mahabul Pramanik of Hatkholapara Village of Bahadurpur area under Moricha Union of Monika Upazila. She was student of Juniadah High School. The body was found in Bahadurpur area in Bhera Upazila.

Locals said, while taking bath with her two friends in the Padma River nearby their house by Sunday noon, Monika drowned at one stage. Then her friends started shouting, and neighbours rushed to the spot. But Monika was not found.

Being informed, a Fire Services diving team came from Khulna and recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulotpur Police Station Javeed Hasan confirmed the matter.









