Underwater shoals emerge in Brahmaputra



The photo shows River Star Launch got stuck as shoal emerges in the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

According to field sources, only two launches would move on this route. Of them, a launch named MV Mohabbat got stuck in the Brahmaputra River half a kilometre away from Balasi Ghat in Fulchhari Upazila on Saturday morning.

Passengers stranded on the launch were later taken to their destination by boats or speedboat. Earlier last Friday evening another launch named River Star also got stuck in the underwater shoal of the river. As a result, launch movement are currently closed on this route.

Mehedi Hasan, an owner of a ship, said the launches very often get stuck in the hidden shoals of this route.

As the two launches are stuck in the hidden shoals, it is not possible to release them without dredging, he also said.

In this situation, the passengers are suffering. If the dredging is done regularly, launch movement is possible on this route, he added.

A passenger of the launch named Ashraful Alam said, I was going to Dhaka through Balasi-Bahadurabad Ghat to avoid traffic jam and to save time and money.

But after some distance, the launch got stuck in the hidden shoal. If the passengers face such difficulties, then there is no need for launch service, he lamented.

Sources said, the government took the initiative to start launch services on this route on a trial basis to reduce the pressure on the Bangabandhu Bridge and facilitate the people of North Bengal to travel.

To end this, various infrastructures were built on both ghats by BIWTA at the cost of Tk 145.77 crore.

Then, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, formally inaugurated the launch services on this route on March 08 this year.

But within span of two months, the launch service was shut down due to emerging underwater shoals in the river.

However, the people of the northern districts urged the government to make the launch services on this route always operational through dredging the river.











