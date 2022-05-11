Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Underwater shoals emerge in Brahmaputra

Launch movement on Balashi-Bhadurabad route suspended

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

The photo shows River Star Launch got stuck as shoal emerges in the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

The photo shows River Star Launch got stuck as shoal emerges in the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, May 10: Launch services between Balashi- Bahadurabad Ghat naval route which started on an experimental basis earlier has been suspended on Saturday for navigability crisis.
According to field sources, only two launches would move on this route. Of them, a launch named MV Mohabbat got stuck in the Brahmaputra River half a kilometre away from Balasi Ghat in Fulchhari Upazila on Saturday morning.
Passengers stranded on the launch were later taken to their destination by boats or speedboat. Earlier last Friday evening another launch named River Star also got stuck in the underwater shoal of the river. As a result, launch movement are currently closed on this route.
Mehedi Hasan, an owner of a ship, said the launches very often get stuck in the hidden shoals of this route.
As the two launches are stuck in the hidden shoals, it is not possible to release them without dredging, he also said.
In this situation, the passengers are suffering. If the dredging is done regularly, launch movement is possible on this route, he added.
A passenger of the launch named Ashraful Alam said, I was going to Dhaka through Balasi-Bahadurabad Ghat to avoid traffic jam and to save time and money.
But after some distance, the launch got stuck in the hidden shoal. If the passengers face such difficulties, then there is no need for launch service, he lamented.
Sources said, the government took the initiative to start launch services on this route on a trial basis to reduce the pressure on the Bangabandhu Bridge and facilitate the people of North Bengal to travel.
To end this, various infrastructures were built on both ghats by BIWTA at the cost of Tk 145.77 crore.
Then, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, formally inaugurated the launch services on this route on March 08 this year.
But within span of two months, the launch service was shut down due to emerging underwater shoals in the river.
However, the people of the northern districts urged the government to make the launch services on this route always operational through dredging the river.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six electrocuted in five dists
Trial plots of hybrid and inbreed paddy have been evaluated
College girl murdered after rape in Joypurhat
Labour crisis hampers harvesting Boro paddy at Tanore
Preparation taken to face Cyclone Asani in Pirojpur
Minor siblings burnt at Senbag
Four nabbed with drugs in four dists
Four crushed under trains in two districts


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft