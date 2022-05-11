Philippines poll winner Marcos tells world to judge him by actions

MANILA, May 10: The son of the disgraced late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos vowed on Tuesday to work for all people after his stunning election victory, and told the world to judge him by his presidency, not his family's past.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, better known as "Bongbong", become the first candidate in recent history to win an outright majority in a Philippines presidential election, paving the way for a once-unimaginable return to rule for the country's most notorious political dynasty. Read full story

"Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Marcos told the world, according to a statement by his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez. Marcos fled into exile in Hawaii with his family during a 1986 "people power" uprising that ended his father's autocratic 20-year rule, and has served in congress and the senate since his return to the Philippines in 1991. -REUTERS