Bangladesh win one silver, three bronze medals

Bangladesh archery team win one silver and three bronze medals in the third day of ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 held on Tuesday in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman won silver in the compound men's team event after losing to India by 218-224.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh archery team featuring Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswas bagged the bronze medal after beating host Iraq by 190-177 in the women's team event.

The day's other two bronze medals came for Bangladesh in the compound mixed team event and compound women's individual event.

Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy won bronze medals in the mixed team event defeating Iraq by 152-141 while Shamoly Roy bagged the bronze medal beating her compatriot Suma Biswas by 140-134 in the women's individual event. -BSS