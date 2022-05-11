Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archery Asia Cup

Bangladesh win one silver, three bronze medals

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Bangladesh archery team win one silver and three bronze medals in the third day of ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 held on Tuesday in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.
The Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman won silver in the compound men's team event after losing to India by 218-224.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh archery team featuring Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswas bagged the bronze medal after beating host Iraq by 190-177 in the women's team event.
The day's other two bronze medals came for Bangladesh in the compound mixed team event and compound women's individual event.
Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy won bronze medals in the mixed team event defeating Iraq by 152-141 while Shamoly Roy bagged the bronze medal beating her compatriot Suma Biswas by 140-134 in the women's individual event.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh win one silver, three bronze medals
Siddons backs Mushfiqur, Mominul to hit back with bang
BCB chief's stance on senior cricketers gets outright support
FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan receiving National Sports Award
85 sports personalities to get 'National Sports Award' today
Shakib tests Covid-19 positive, may miss Ctg Test
Rain interrupts day 1 of SL warm-up match against BCB XI
Our goal is definitely to win both Tests at home: Siddons


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft