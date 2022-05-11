Video
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
BCB chief's stance on senior cricketers gets outright support

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Abdur Razzak, the selector of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), supported the board's president Nazmul Hassan Papon's recent stance on the senior cricketers, which created a lot of buzz.
A few days ago, the BCB boss requested clarity from senior players on their future plans, saying that due to the advent of T20 cricket, the senior cricketers are no longer focusing on all formats.
He also said, "Our problem is that we don't want anyone to feel bad and we want them to quit with a smiling face"-a statement that many one believed that directed to the senior players, specially Mushfiqur Rahim.
"What Papon Bhai has said is not unreasonable. He didn't mention anyone's name. This is very normal procedure," Razzak said at BKSP, supporting Papon's statement.
But many believed that BCB president's statement indicted Mushfiqur Rahim, the only senior player who is playing all format of cricket without any complain.
Mahmudullah Riyad, the T20 captain has already retired from the Test while ODI captain Tamim Iqbal took a long break from the T20 cricket. Tamim indeed has no plan to return to the shortest format of the cricket anymore. Shakib Al Hasan though didn't quit from any format, he is not quite regular in Test cricket.
BCB president earlier said: "As far as seniors are concerned, if you see the world, you will see a lot of things have changed since the inception of T20 cricket. If you put all your focus on T20 cricket, considering you can play for a long period of time as the time span of the game is short, certainly it can hamper other formats and lot of players are moving away from Test cricket to put their focus on T20s."
"Our problem is that we don't want anyone to feel bad and we want them quit with a smiling face. They should be able to take their own decision and the sooner the better. But a time will come if they cannot take any decision, then we will have to decide," he added.    -BSS


