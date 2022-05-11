Video
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
85 sports personalities to get 'National Sports Award' today

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has nominated 85 sports men/organisers to give prestigious 'National Sports Award' in recognition of their glorious contribution in the country's sports.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel disclosed the details at a press conference held on Tuesday at the conference room of National Sports Council in the city.
The 'National Sports Award' will be handed over to the prominent players and sports organisers, nominated for the National Sports Awards from 2013 to 2020, today (Wednesday) morning at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, a Youth and Sports Ministry release said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present virtually and distribute the awards as the chief guest.
Each of the awardees will receive an 18-carat of gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka one lakh and a certificate.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin and high officials of Youth and Sports Ministry were also present in the press conference.     -BSS


