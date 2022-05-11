Video
Rain interrupts day 1 of SL warm-up match against BCB XI

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

A moment of the warm-up game between visiting Sri Lanka and BCB XI. photo:: screenshot

The first day of the two-day warm-up game between visiting Sri Lanka and BCB XI was interrupted due to the consistent rain at the BKSP-3 ground on Tuesday.
Only 8.3 overs were possible on day one as Sri Lanka reached 14-1. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the game, which starts at 10:00 am but after 40 minutes, rain arrived and the game was stopped with Sri Lanka scoring 14-1, losing the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.
The Lankan captain just scored 2 before edging a Mukidul Islam Mugdho delivery to wicket-keeper Anamul Haque Bijoy. Asitha Fernando and Kusal Mendis were batting on 7 and 5 runs respectively when rain intervened.
However there was hope that the game would resume. But rain though stopped, it arrived again a few minutes later. After waiting some hours, the umpires called off it a day at 2:25 PM.
BCB selector Abdur Razzak who was present during the game expressed his disappointed after the day one was washed out.
"It would have been good if the game was held. But we have no control over the weather. There is still one day left and I hope the rain will be away to allow us some game time," Razzak said here at BKSP.
Mosaddek Hossain is the only player in the BCB XI squad who was called up for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. But he didn't field today.
Anamul Haque Bijoy who was in outstanding form in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and became the highest run-getter with 1138 since it got the List A status in 2013 was also called up for the warm-up game. The selectors included Abu Jayed Rahi, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, who were dropped from the first Test, for the warm-up match.
BCB XI squad : Mohmmad Mithun (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Rishad Hossain, Md Enamul Haque, Mushfique Hassan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Amite Hassan and Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi.     -BSS


