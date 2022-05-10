Video
Stocks jump, DSE turnover crosses Tk 12b-mark

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up on Monday as investors took fresh stakes, inflating the daily turnover on the DSE to two and a half month high.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 28.66 points or 0.42 per cent to 6,698 while the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 6.71 points to close at 1,454 and the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, saw a fractional gain of 0.14 point to finish at 2,449, at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE soared to Tk 12.08 billion rising by 24 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 9.72 billion, the highest single-day turnover since February 16, 2022, when turnover totalled Tk 12.13 billion.
Of the 380 issues traded, 242 advanced, 77 declined and 61 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gaining 44 to settle at 19,639 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advancing 26 points to 11,783 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 178 advanced, 92 declined, and 32 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.97 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 318 million.


