Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:56 AM
Home Business

Saudi lowers Arab Light oil price to Asia, Europe for June

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

May 8: Saudi Arabia's lowered the price of its Arab Light crude grade to Asia and Europe for the month of June, according to a pricing document released by oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday.
The price of the Arab Light benchmark sold in the United States in June was unchanged from the previous month, at $5.65 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI). Arab Light sold in June in the Far East was priced $4.40 per barrel above the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, compared to a price differential of +$9.35 in May.
For buyers in northwest Europe, the Arab Light price differential versus the ICE Brent was +$2.10 per barrel in June compared to +$4.60 in May, according to the document.     -Reuters


