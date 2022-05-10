realme to bring two new attractive smartphones

Youth-centric brand realme is all geared up to launch its newest additions from its number series and C series. The number series device, presumably from the 9 series, is expected to be equipped with a Super AMOLED display.

The C series device, on the other hand, is known for its innovative design, sold in high numbers in other parts of the world, says a press release.

It is assumed that the number series device will boast with a very good camera with latest innovation. Apart from an amazing display, it can be heard that the devices will come power-packed with a Snapdragon Processor, the device is expected to come in a Slim and Ripple Holographic Design, making it an instant eye-catcher.

On the other hand, the C series device is expected to be the most stylish entry-level smartphone and design will intrigue the realme fans with a very elegant design. It will also feature a good AI Triple Camera setup for an amazing photography experience.

Moreover, this device is globally famous for its design, earning high sales figures in other parts of the world. It will come with an Ultra Slim build and a Dynamic Glowing Design, making it no less than a stylish accessory! The device is also expected to be equipped with the Powerful Processor for a superb experience. With TV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification, users can be assured of the device's quality and durability.

With such fantabulous features, these devices are about to be a massive hit among the youth of Bangladesh!

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.

























