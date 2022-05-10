US entrepreneurs keen to invest in Smart Bangladesh: Salman



Some members of the visiting delegation of the US Bangladesh Business Council pose at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.

"We have already implemented 'Digital Bangladesh'. We are now moving towards the 'Smart Bangladesh'.... The US delegation has expressed interest to invest in 'Smart Bangladesh'," he said.

The visiting delegation informed that Bangladesh is the number one position in the list of their new investment countries, he said.

The PM's adviser said this while talking with reporters after meeting with the US Bangladesh Business Council at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) headquarters in the city on Monday.

Among others, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin and Vice President (Business Development) of Chevron Jay R Pryor were present on the occasion.

Salman F Rahman said "Entrepreneurs of the United States are now investing in the energy sector, but I informed them about many other potential sectors for investment."

He said the business delegation will also consider bringing investment in the agriculture sector. "I informed them about the success of Bangladesh's agriculture. I also urged them to bring modern technology for this sector," he added."

BSS adds: During the meeting, Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is establishing 100 economic zones across the country under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We are establishing government, private and government and private partnership economic zones. We are also establishing country specific economic zones for Japan, Korea, India and China. The government is providing all sorts of support to investors in the zones. Lots of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) are coming in the zones," he added. He also urged the entrepreneurs to invest in the zones.

The delegation from the United States is visiting Bangladesh till 11 May to explore economic opportunities between the two countries. Over 25 executives from across sectors like digital, energy, financial services, insurance and agriculture are part of the executive business delegation.

Jay R Pryor said the purpose of the council's first trade mission to Bangladesh is to renew old friendships and explore opportunities for new partnerships.

He said the investment climate of the country is very good and the trade and investment relations between the two countries will be stronger in future.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas briefed the delegation over high-level opportunities for stronger Bangladesh-US economic and commercial ties on Sunday.

Pryor, also inaugural board chair of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, said the purpose of the council's first trade mission to Bangladesh is to renew old friendships and explore opportunities for new partnerships.

The US companies want to contribute to Bangladesh's impressive economic development, he added.















