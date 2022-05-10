Video
Texworld Paris to showcase products of 9 BD firms

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Nine Bangladeshi textile, garments and leather firms are set to take part in a three-day trade show Texworld Paris, scheduled for July 04-06 in the French capital of paris
The Bangladeshi companies will participate in the expo, titled 'The Texworld/Apparel Sourcing/Leatherworld Paris', through the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce.
The business firms are: DD Sourcing Limited, Nelima Fashion Wear Limited, Lights Creation, Vertex Wear Limited, DK Textile Limited, Hossain Dyeing and Printing Mills Limited, Tosa Creation Limited CBM International Limited and Anannya Socks and Inners Industries Limited.
Manufacturers will exhibit various products on cotton, denim, drapery and tailoring, embroidery and lace, jacquard, knitted fabrics, linen and hemp, prints, shirting, silk, silky aspects, sportswear and functional fabrics, trims and accessories, wool and woollen materials.
Paris is a major clothing sourcing platform for the European market. The wide range of products for men, women, children, and accessories include the entire price spectrum.
Talking to BSS, EPB Director (Fair and Display) Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said within the European Union, France is a major economic partner of Bangladesh.
"Both countries have developed strong economic cooperation and are enjoying warm relationships. In fact, ready-made garment is the major Bangladeshi product for export earnings from France. Export of other products, such as leather and footwear, shrimps and frozen fish, ceramic and pharmaceutical articles, has also increased," he added.
He further said Bangladesh aims to widen French investors portfolios, advise French businessmen, secure market access and try to diversify its export baskets.
He informed that France is the third largest export destination of Bangladesh in the European Union for apparel and in 2020-21, Bangladesh exported US$1.78 billion worth apparels.    -BSS


