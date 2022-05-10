Cinema hall refinancing scheme deadline extended till Dec

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended the loans disbursement schedule under a refinancing scheme to support cinema hall owners.

The Banking Regulations and Policy Department (BRPD) of the central bank in a notification on Sunday extended the schedule to December 31, 2022, from the earlier deadline March 31, 2022.

In February 2021, the BB formed a refinancing scheme of Tk1000 crore to support cinema hall owners' for renovation, technology upgradation and modernization of halls to ensure time befitting atmosphere for audience.

The BB later amended the notification and extended the limit of loan for an owner of cinema to Tk10 crore, which was Tk 5 crore earlier. A 100-seat capacity cinema hall owner can avail maximum loan of Tk10 crore with 5 percent interest rate. -UNB

















