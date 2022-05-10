Dollar costlier at curb market but easier to buy

Dollars at curb market is getting costlier after the market recovers from the impact of Covid-19 and rise of outbound tourists in numbers as well as growing import pressure.

One has to buy a dollar at Tk93 in the curb market now as against Tk 86 at formal exchange rate from bank counter.

The market lacks control as price volatility continues in the curb market amid huge imbalance between supply and demand.

The latest central bank exchange rate was at Tk86.45 per dollar. Among the private banks, the rate is Tk85.50 buying and Tk 86.50 for selling in bank counter. The dollar is being traded at Tk 91.70 to Tk 93 in the informal market in the other hand.

People have not been out of the country for a long due to abnormal pandemic situation. Now many are going abroad for treatment as the normalcy returns.

So the demand for dollar has increased a lot. Prices have also gone up due to low supply in proportion to demand. But in the curb market it was highest in the month of Ramadan as many went for Umrah and the curb market vendors took the opportunity to make dollar costlier, a senior banker said.

According to bank officials, the tourism sector has started to recover with arrival of tourists. Countries have opened the border. People are traveling to different places for professional work, education, medical treatment and shopping. This is impacting dollar price upward in the curb market.

Exchange house and curb market traders say people are not coming to sell dollars now. Many just coming to buy. Due to this the price of dollar is rising. Many people visit Motijheel Yunus Center area to buy dollar in the curb market.

Kohinur Begum, a buyer said if you want to buy dollars in the bank, you need various documents. Dollars at banks are available at low rates but you need many paperwork. So open market is the easiest hope. Even if the price is high, you have to take it from here.

Abid Hassan, a seller in the curb market, said since the Corona situation started to improve, the number of buyers of dollar have increased gradually. Now everyone is coming to buy dollars, not to sell.

