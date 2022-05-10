Video
Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking at a doa and milad mahfil at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital after johr prayers, marking the 13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed on Monday.    photo: observer

Science and Technology Minister Engr Yeafesh Osman speaks at a doa mahfil and discussion marking the 13th death anniversary of the renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah at Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in the capital on Monday.     photo: observer



13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed
