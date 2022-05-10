

13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed



13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking at a doa and milad mahfil at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital after johr prayers, marking the 13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed on Monday. photo: observerScience and Technology Minister Engr Yeafesh Osman speaks at a doa mahfil and discussion marking the 13th death anniversary of the renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah at Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in the capital on Monday. photo: observer