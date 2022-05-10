‘Dr Wazed was humble and inimitable personality’

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday termed noted nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah as an example of humble, introvert and inimitable personality.

"I have some memories with him (Dr Wazed) as I had worked as a special assistant to Awami League (AL) President for several years. He was a recluse, humble and introverted personality. He could consider all as nearest ones," he said. Dr Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling AL, made the remarks while speaking at a doa and milad mahfil at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after johr prayers, marking the 13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former lawmaker Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Dhaka City South AL President valiant freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi and General Secretary Humayun Kabir, Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi joined the doa and milad mahfil, among others.

Paying rich tribute to the memory of Dr Wazed, the information minister said many people did not know that he was Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's eldest daughter's husband.

Gaining name and fame with his own quality, Dr Hasan said, he was chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and a researcher and his books have been recognized as textbooks in India. -BSS





