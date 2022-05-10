Wholesaler-retailer syndicate hold consumers hostage

CHATTOGRAM, May 9: The consumers are hostage to the ten member syndicate of edible oil including the manufacturers and the dealers in the country.

It is alleged from the different sectors including the businessmen and the consumer groups that the syndicate had been continually creating an artificial crisis in the country and enhanced the prices as their whims.

Nazer Hussain, President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram Division told the Daily Observer that the artificial crisis of edible oil would continue in the country by the syndicate, if the government do not take any strict measures against the syndicate.

Despite the enhancement of the prices recently, edible oil is not available in the market.

The CAB also claimed that a sufficient quantity of edible oil is now stocked in the country. Besides, a total of four crore litres of Soyabean oil have been imported in the last week. But the businessmen have created an artificial crisis of edible oil in the country making the consumers hostages.

Meanwhile, the Govern-ment had withdrawn VAT on edible oil, other commodities since March 9. The government had withdrawn the value-added tax (VAT) on commodities like sugar, chickpea and edible oil. In case of soybean oil, 15 per cent VAT has been exempted at production stage and 5 per cent at consumer level.

According to reliable sources of the business sector, there are currently six manufacturers including the largest ones are S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group, Bashundara group, Bangladesh Edible oil and T K Group. The manufacturers and the dealers have

been controlling the market of edible oil in the country.

It is learnt that the manufacturers group sold Delivery Order (DO) slip to the dealers who delivered it to other buyers without products. After change of several hands, the prices automatically increase in the market as it reaches the consumers.

Currently, the syndicate has created an artificial crisis in the country on the plea of Russia-Ukraine war. But the crude edible oil is not imported from those war-torn countries.

Palm Oil is imported from Indonesia and Malaysia while the Soyabean is imported from Brazil, Argentina and USA.

The said syndicate also claimed that the prices of edible oil have been increased in the International market.

The businessmen claimed that the edible oil now marketed in the country have been imported earlier at a cheaper prices. The higher rate oil has not yet been imported in the country.

According to a government circular prices of Soyabean oil have been increased to Tk198 per litre and Tk 985 of 5-litre bottle oil on May 5.

It is alleged that the crisis had been created as soon as placing the demand of price hike by the Manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the edible oil including the Soyabean and Palm oil has disappeared from the local market in several areas in Chattogram.

But in several drive of the local administrations thousands litres of Soyabean and Palm oil have been seized from the hidden stocks of the dealers and businessmen of the city.

During the past three days, the special team of the local administrations had seized several lakh litres of soyabean oil from the stocks of the merchants.

The monitoring drives of administration have been continuing in this respect.

Meanwhile, according to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the government imported over 2.77 million tonnes of edible oil in 2021 against an annual demand of 2 million tonnes and imports continued in 2022. So the stock should be sufficient for the supply.