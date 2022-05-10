

It was a mistake to trust the edible oil traders, Tipu Munshi laments

The soybean oil traders betrayed the government as they knew beforehand that prices were slated to be increased - so they stocked previously purchased oil to sell at an increased price, he claimed while briefing media following a meeting with soybean oil vendors at his office in the Secretariat.

Tipu Munshi, however, conceded that his ministry failed to coordinate the situation. But, soybean oil will soon be available throughout Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh meets up only 10 percent of the soybean oil from local production. The rest of 90 percent is met by importing from abroad. At present, the price of edible oil is high in the international markets. At the same time, the transport cost has also increased. It impacted in the edible oil market," he claimed.

He, however, claimed that despite increasing the price of edible oil in the country, it's still lower than the market of other neighbouring countries. In India,

the soybean oil is being sold at Tk 220.65 per litre while in Pakistan it's being sold at Tk 238.69 and in Nepal Tk 214.75.

He said that the government is working hard to keep the edible oil price in a reasonable stage including the expenses of procurement price, transport costs and import taxes by monitoring the market.

The government has reduced the import tax of edible oil by 10 percent to tackle the market. The time of withdrawing edible oil through the dealers with supply order (SO) has also been reduced to 15 days for ensuring adequate supply of oil in the markets, he informed.

He claimed that believing the businessmen was a mistake as they have hoarded and hiked the edible oil prices abnormally in the local markets after the Eid-ul-Fitr. They were asked to maintain a stable supply of edible oil in the local market and not to increase its prices during Ramadan.

The businessmen, however, didn't increase the prices during the month of Ramadan, but they hoarded oil 10 days before the Eid-ul-Fitr and the entire supply chain was abnormally disrupted, he added.

He said, "The millers, refiners, wholesalers and retailers hoarded the edible oil as they knew its prices would be increased after the Eid. So, it was a mistake to believe them as they committed that they would maintain a normal supply of edible oil in the local markets."

If the prices had been increased during the Ramadan, there would not have been any abnormal hike and there would not have any crisis of the item in the local markets, the minister claimed.

Tipu Munshi also said if necessary, his ministry will take the help of Rapid Action Battalion to maintain the supply of oil stable. At the same time, necessary legal actions would also be taken against the illegal hoarders who were trying to pocket more profits by creating abnormal crisis.

He informed that the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume sale of edible oil at Tk 110 a litre of bottled soybean oil from June to the TCB cardholders. The open market sale of edible oil along with other commodities through trucks across the country will also begin in the middle of May.

Since a few days before Eid-ul-Fitr, bottled soybean oil of all brands has nearly vanished from store shelves across the country. It's being sold at a price higher than that fixed by the government before the price hike.

There had been an acute shortage of all kinds of bottled soybean oils in the market and in local grocery stores 2-3 days before Eid. Shopkeepers said there was no supply of soybean oil.

After Eid, edible oil prices saw the highest increase in Bangladesh's history as the government moved to put an end to the unprecedented crunch of the essential cooking item.

The government has fixed the price of a litre of bottled soybean oil at Tk198, a 23.75% hike from Tk160 per litre. However, soybean oil was still unavailable in most markets since the unprecedented hike.











