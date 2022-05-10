Video
Putin channels victory over Hitler to spur army in Ukraine

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

LONDON, May 9:  Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives.
Addressing massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken
nd divide Russia, and repeated familiar arguments that he had used to justify Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 - that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders.
He directly addressed soldiers fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia has pledged to "liberate" from Kyiv's control.
"You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War Two. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, castigators and Nazis," he said.
His speech included a minute of silence. "The death of each one of our soldiers and officers is our shared grief and an irreparable loss for their friends and relatives," said Putin, promising that the state would look after their children and families.
He was addressing Russia on one of its most important annual holidays, when the nation honors the 27 million Soviet citizens who lost their lives in the struggle to defeat Adolf Hitler - a source of national pride and identity.
But Putin had no victory to announce in Ukraine and his 11-minute address was largely notable for what he did not say.
He did not mention Ukraine by name, and offered no indication of how long the conflict might continue. There was no reference to the bloody battle for Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders holed up in the ruins of the Azovstal steel works were still defying Russia's assault.
However, in a televised meeting in his Kremlin office after the parade, Putin offered condolences to Artyom Zhoga, the father of a Russian battalion commander killed in the Donbas region, telling him: "All plans are being fulfilled. A result will be achieved - on that account there is no doubt."    -REUTERS


