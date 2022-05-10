Asani intensifying, 5 coastal districts on high alert



High waves of the Bay of Bengal started to break on the coastline along the Patuakhali district ahead of the impending strike of cyclone Asani. This photo was taken from Kolapara on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the Storm Warning Center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, it's likely to move in a northwesterly direction in accordance to the trend it's moving. But, one of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

All necessary preparations have been taken in five coastal districts to face any possible situation that might arise due to cyclonic storm Asani.

In a warning valid till 1:00am of May 10 for the country's inland river ports, the Storm Warning Center also said that in association with rain or thunder showers temporary south-east and easterly squalls speed 60-80 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla and Chattogram and the river ports of the region have been asked to hoist riverine warning signal no two.

Barishal divisional administration has kept 4,915 shelter centres ready although the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that the cyclone may not hit the coasts of the country.

Of these, 1, 071 shelters have been prepared in Barishal districts, 925 in Patuakhali, 1104 in Bhola, 712 in Pirojpur, 629 in Barguna and 474 in

Jhalakathi.

Two million people as well as their livestock can take shelter at these centres.

Besides, Divisional Commissioner's Office has instructed the concerned officials to provide clean water, dry food and electricity in the shelters.

CPP( Cyclone Prepardness Programme) volunteers have also been prepared, said a source at district administration.

The Upazila Nirbahi Officers ( UNOs) and various government and non-government organizations have already been instructed to remain alert.

Amin-ul-Ahsan, Barishal Divisional Commissioner, said adequate preparedness have been taken to face the possible cyclone.

Our correspondent from Kolapara (Potuakhali) reports that due to the impact of cyclone Asani, the Bay remain unstable and cloudy situation is prevailing in the area. Light rain accompanied by temporary speedy gusty wind is flowing in the area.

The fishers with fishing trawlers staying at the sea were asked to return to the shore.

Cyclonic storm 'Asani' over west central Bay and adjoining area moved West-North westwards over the same area.

It was centred at noon on Monday about 1105 Kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 1045 kms Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1015 kms South-Southwest of Mongla port and 1000 kms South-Soutwest of Payra port, said a Met office bulletin.

It is likely move in a Northwesterly direction, it said.

Heavy rains accompanied by intense lightning flashes and bursts of high winds are likely to occur in the Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the Met Office.

Met office bulletin also said that, "Mild heat wave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Madaripur, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni, Khulna and Jashore and it may abate."

Our correspondent from Hatiya (Noakhali) reports that the authority suspended operation of water transport in the Nalchhira-Chairman Ghat route due to inclement weather on Monday. Heavy rainfall was recorded in the area due to the impact of the cyclonic storm.

However, the day temperature may fall by (2-3)oC and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Sunday said there is no possibility of cyclone Asani hitting Bangladesh coast.

He said the cyclone is moving north westwards and it will weaken while passing Odisha, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and West Bengal in India on 12 May and will turn in to a low, he told reporters at his Secretarial office.

The cyclone might cause storms and rains in Bangladesh but there will be no tidal surge, he added.

The officials of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) fear that if the cyclone hits in the region, crops of huge lands would be damaged. Local DAE officials have already asked the farmers to harvest their crops before the cyclone hits.









