5 Dhaka College students placed on 3-day remand

Five students of Dhaka College were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court in another case regarding the recent clash between the students and traders in the capital's New Market area.

The remanded five students are Abdul Kaiyum (24), Polash Mia (24), Mahmood Irfan (24), Foysal Islam (24) and Junaid Bugdadi (19).

Metropolitan Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order after Haldar Arpit Tagore, an inspector of New Market Police Station, produced them in court seeking a five-day remand.

Earlier on April 28, the five students were placed on a two-day remand in the delivery man Nahid murder case.

The five students have been sent to remand in a case filed against them for assaulting police members during the clash between traders and students.









