Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:52 AM
Bashundhara Group MD promises permanent office for CRAB

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has promised to give a permanent office for the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB), a body of the crime reporters working in different media outlets in Dhaka, as soon as possible.
He made the commitment in a meeting with the leaders and Executive Committee of the CRAB who paid a courtesy call on Sayem Sobhan Anvir at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Sunday.
The CRAB senior leaders led by CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal paid the courtesy call at Bashundhara Group MD's residence in Bashundhara RA Sunday night.
During the meeting, members of the CRAB Advisory Council Shankar Kumar Dey, Khairuzzaman Kamal, SM Abul Hossain, Parvez Khan, Madhusudan Mandal and Fakhrul Alam Kanchan, its General Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, vice-president Jahangir Alam, joint secretary Imran Hossain Sumon, finance secretary Saiful Islam Montu, organising secretary Ataur Rahman, and former general secretary Dipu Sarwar were present.
Asaduzzaman Biku presented the organisation's expectations on behalf of the executive committee.
Anvir heard the issues CRAB leaders placed to the Basundhara MD and seriously took cognizance of the statements and expectations of the CRAB leaders and advisers.


