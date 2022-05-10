SC stays HC order granting bail to ‘Golden’ Monir

The Appellate Division on Monday stayed the High Court order granting bail to vehicle and gold trader Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in a money laundering case.

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Borhanuddin stayed the High Court order following a petition filed by the State for staying the operation of the HC order.

Earlier on April 28, a Division Bench of the HC led by Justice SM Emdadul Hoque granted his bail in connection with the case. But, the government moved with a petition with the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division for staying the operation of the HC order. After hearing on the application, the Chamber Court on Monday stayed the HC order.

The HC had on April 11 rejected bail petition of vehicle and gold trader Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in a money laundering case.

Earlier on April 11, another Division Bench of the HC led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder rejected his bail petition after dismissing a rule issued in this regard.

The HC Bench also directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to submit the investigation report of the case within three months.

On 20 November, 2020, RAB surrounded Monir's house in the capital's Badda. During the eight-hour operation, almost 7kg of gold jewellery, foreign pistols, liquor, huge amounts of foreign currency from 10 countries and Tk 19 million in cash were seized from the house.