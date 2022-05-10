Video
Home Back Page

Prof Abu Sayeed demands removal of Tuku from JS body

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

Speakers in a press conference in the city on Monday said former State Minister for Home Affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku was behind extortion, corruption, murder and terrorist activities at Bera Upazila in Pabna.
An organization calling itself 'Anti-Terrorism, Murder, Extortion, Drug Trafficking and Anti-Corruption Prevention Committee, Bera, Pabna' brought the allegation against former minister Tuku at Maulana Akram Khan Hall of the Jatiya Press Club.
At the briefing, Convener of the committee and one of the witnesses in the case against Matiur Rahman Nizami valiant freedom fighter Md Abdus Selim  presented his written statement to the journalists present.
He said, "I am not exempt from the terrorist attack. After testifying in a special tribunal against Matiur Rahman Nizami for crimes against humanity, I was confirmed to provide security from the higher echelons of the police. The IGP even gave me an identity card. So sad to say, despite having this security card, I had to leave my village and flee to another village to save my life."
"I am in danger of being attacked by terrorists. I suffer from insecurity. Therefore, I am seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister for exemplary punishment of terrorists including Shamsul Haque Tuku, the patron of the terrorists," Abdus Selim added.
Member of the constitution drafting committee and executive president of Ganaforum (faction) Prof Abu Sayeed demanded the expulsion of Shamsul Haque Tuku from the post of Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs.
He made the demand after alleging Shamsul Haque Tuku and his son Asif Shams Ranjan, the Municipal Mayor of Bera, for a terrorist attack on a religious function.
Prof Abu Sayeed said, "On the day of Shab-e-Qadr, a function of doa mahfil at the Eidgah ground adjacent to the local graveyard had to be cancelled. Shamsul Haque Tuku later attacked and vandalized the doa mahfil at my residence with the help of police. I hope the government will give him exemplary punishment for violating the constitutional oath and for hurting religious sentiments of the public."


