SSC registration deadline extended

The registration deadline for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) has been extended. Students will be able to fill out SSC applications until May 16, according to the new notification. The prior deadline was May 9.

Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education issued a notification in this regard on Sunday (May 8).

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held in June and August respectively.

According to the routine, this year's SSC examinations will start from June 19. The written test will end on July 8.

At the same time, the syllabus of the three papers of these two public examinations has been further revised.

Short syllabus of Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of SSC and Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of HSC have been published. Like the previous year, the government had to defer this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.











