KSA approves 2nd carrier for Bangladeshi pilgrims to lessen sufferings

The government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has finally given approval to carry Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims through its another state owned airlines - Airlines Flynas - along with Saudi Arabian Airlines as its second carrier to ease services for the pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year.

Though the KSA government approved a second carrier after around 11 years for carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims, Bangladesh government is not showing its interests to allow another carrier for the service.

Bangladesh, however, wants to continue carrying all Bangladeshi pilgrims of its quota through only national air carrier - Biman Bangladesh Airlines, according to the Religious Affairs Ministry sources.

In this situation, expressing frustration Bangladeshi Hajj agencies claimed that if Bangladesh allows a second carrier for carrying pilgrims of Bangladesh's quota following the directives of the High Court, it would help to break the ticketing syndicate and higher price of air tickets for the pilgrims.

According to the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, 50 per cent of Bangladeshi pilgrims will travel by the Saudi Airlines while the rest 50 per cent will be carried through Biman.

This year, a quota of 57,856 pilgrims was allocated for Bangladesh from the 10 lakh pilgrims who would be allowed to perform Hajj. Of those, 28,928 pilgrims will be carried by Biman and the rest will be carried by Saudi Airlines and Flynas.

"If the route opens for a second Bangladeshi carrier or more than two carriers for carrying pilgrims, the pilgrims will be able to travel with reasonable price and get necessary services during the travel. In such case, the air tickets will be available for the pilgrims and they will get an option of travelling with their favourite one with logical air fare," Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) told this correspondent over phone on Monday.

He hoped that the government will understand the sufferings of the pilgrims regarding crisis and higher price of air tickets and allow a second carrier reconsidering its decision following the KSA authority.

Taslim claimed that the decision of Saudi government to allow Flynas to carry pilgrims will open a new era. It would lessen the sufferings of the pilgrims who will travel by the Saudia and Flynas. "If it's not possible Bangladesh to allow another carrier this year, it may allow a second in next year."

When contacted, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Monday said that they are not yet considering the issue of allowing another carrier for carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims this year.











